Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AON by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON stock opened at $383.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

