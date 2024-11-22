Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 5,251,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,825,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.28 million, a PE ratio of -244.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.71.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

