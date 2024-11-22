Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 5,251,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,825,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATM
Andrada Mining Price Performance
Andrada Mining Company Profile
Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.