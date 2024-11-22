Analyzing Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) & Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) and Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ardent Health Partners 0 2 8 2 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Community Health Systems presently has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 38.22%. Ardent Health Partners has a consensus target price of $21.82, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Ardent Health Partners.

This table compares Community Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $12.49 billion 0.04 -$133.00 million ($3.02) -1.24 Ardent Health Partners $5.41 billion 0.42 $53.90 million N/A N/A

Ardent Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -3.18% N/A -0.95% Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ardent Health Partners beats Community Health Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

