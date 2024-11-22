Analysts’ Upgrades for November 22nd (ABBV, ADC, APLE, ASGN, BFAM, CWEN, ESTC, FLS, HI, INTG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 22nd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $206.00 price target on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Nomura currently has $6.70 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.30.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.75.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $375.00 price target on the stock.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.70 price target on the stock.

