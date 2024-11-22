Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 5,778,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,415,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

Amigo Trading Down 26.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

