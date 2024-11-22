American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 4.6 %

AMS stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.