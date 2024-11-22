American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.78. Approximately 1,207,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,494,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $931,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after acquiring an additional 268,326 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.