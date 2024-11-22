Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 952667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

