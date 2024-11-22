Altiora Financial Group LLC Invests $912,000 in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 157,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFIX opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

