AlphaCore Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after purchasing an additional 656,344 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,753,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $403.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.02 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.08. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

