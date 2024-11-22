AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 574 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

