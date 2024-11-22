AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 397 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,020.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after purchasing an additional 734,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in McKesson by 581.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 134.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after buying an additional 126,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $628.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.89 and its 200 day moving average is $556.74. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

