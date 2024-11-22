AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $63.69.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 254.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

