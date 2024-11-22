Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells $235,460.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 29th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

