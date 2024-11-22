Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $122.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

