Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.2% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.53.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

