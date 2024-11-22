Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,338,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,656,000 after buying an additional 303,910 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

