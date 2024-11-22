Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,550,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $20,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.