Allen Capital Group LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

