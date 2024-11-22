Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 704,639 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,081,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

