Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 164 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 212,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $536.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

