AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 25,000 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.06, for a total transaction of C$276,500.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$336,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$343,178.00.

AGF Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGF Management stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$10.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.87. The firm has a market cap of C$689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$11.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.