AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 25,000 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.06, for a total transaction of C$276,500.00.
Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$336,540.00.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$343,178.00.
Shares of AGF Management stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$10.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.87. The firm has a market cap of C$689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$11.53.
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
