Aevo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95.03 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Aevo has a market capitalization of $299.67 million and approximately $95.03 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 889,318,426.5038488 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.35279522 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $97,326,085.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

