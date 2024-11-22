Aerodrome Finance Price Reaches $1.30 (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $208.19 million and $33.30 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,376,108,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,376,108,741.99854224 with 696,542,643.98628046 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

