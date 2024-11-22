Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 146,536 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

