Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,593 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 40.7% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 778,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,326,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $44.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

