Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 157.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

