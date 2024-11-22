Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,228,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 314.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 254,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 293,238 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AM opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

