Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 216,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

