Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.00 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

