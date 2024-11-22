Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $504.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

