ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202,917 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of ADMA Biologics worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,139,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,293,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $3,802,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $21.30 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Insider Activity

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 10.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,900 shares of company stock worth $7,128,521. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.