Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.33. 167,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 197,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
