Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.33. 167,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 197,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

