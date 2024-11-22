Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.33. 167,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 197,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.