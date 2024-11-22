Adam K. Peterson Buys 27,366 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,931.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,178,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,831,318.40. The trade was a 0.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.8 %

RMAX opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.36. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 767.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 96,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

