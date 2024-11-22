Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.18. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

