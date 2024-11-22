Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 234.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.88.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $925.72 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $943.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $890.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

