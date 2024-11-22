Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 134,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 484,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,187,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $295.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

