Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 245.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,420,000 after buying an additional 237,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 50.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $5,071,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

