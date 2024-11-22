Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,068 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVE opened at $202.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day moving average of $190.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.