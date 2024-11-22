ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $172,453.79 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $172,453.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,006.62. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

