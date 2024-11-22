ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,930 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of ABM Industries worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

