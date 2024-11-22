AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.36 and last traded at $176.77. Approximately 2,024,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,479,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $313.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

