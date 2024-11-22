99 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 458,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $164,004,000 after buying an additional 74,471 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $5,034,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Stryker by 99.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $389.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $285.79 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.91 and a 200 day moving average of $348.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

