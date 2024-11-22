9,235 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

