5,838 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after buying an additional 142,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

