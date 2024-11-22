49 Wealth Management LLC Has $57.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 574.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,845 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.3% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $57,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

