49 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

49 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

