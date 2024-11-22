49 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,749,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 842,109 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29,701.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,325,000 after acquiring an additional 594,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,207,000 after acquiring an additional 590,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $116,852,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $263.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.85 and its 200 day moving average is $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. This represents a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

