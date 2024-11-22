40,140 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,512,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,440,000 after acquiring an additional 159,908 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,124,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,981 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,186,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after acquiring an additional 395,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -134.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

