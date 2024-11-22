35,410 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Embraer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Embraer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ERJ opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.